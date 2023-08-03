Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JULIE WATSON and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, according to the U.S. officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, the U.S. officials said. It was unclear if the two cases were related.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Federal officials were expected to release more details at a press conference scheduled in San Diego later Thursday.

____

Baldor reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Threat Continues In Some Areas This Morning
Mainly Dry This Afternoon
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of...
Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government
justin smith
South City man regains custody of son after recovering from fentanyl, alcohol use
Hailey Zenk will be charged as an adult after a Lincoln County crash that killed 3 teenagers.
Driver in fatal Lincoln County crash certified as adult

Latest News

Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says
FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.
Man charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of nearly $300,000 with door-return scam
FILE - The Justice Department in February launched a civil rights probe into allegations levied...
Mississippi ex-law enforcement charged with civil rights offenses against 2 Black men during raid
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures