Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Utilities, residents prep for possible flooding in St. Louis area

Storms and possible flooding could be coming to the St. Louis area in the coming two days.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storms and possible flooding could be coming to the St. Louis area in the coming two days and utility companies, as well as residents prone to flooding, are beginning to prepare.

“We can all do our small part to not create those issues around our house,” said Sean Stone, Senior Public Affairs Specialist at MSD Project Clear.

Stone said before the water comes, residents should clear any trash, lawn clippings or even items like frisbees from the street or even the yard. Just in case enough rain funnels those items into storm drains.

“Too many of those get into the storm inlets that can block up the sewers, keep them the water from flowing,” said Stone.

In preparation, Stone said they have doubled the number of standby crews and added workers to their customer service center.

“So they can handle that call volume if there are problems,” said Stone.

The Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation told News 4 they’d also be watching for potential issues.

And it’s not just backed-up drains that can cause flooding issues.

“I’m the neighborhood’s pond,” said Carol Horth.

Horth lives next to the River Des Peres in University City and has one of the lowest-lying homes in her neighborhood.

She got flooded in 2008, and last July’s flood took out her basement and garage.

“That’s where the water was; see where the debris is. That’s how high the water got in my basement,” said Horth.

She lost her car, furnace, water line, HVAC system and washer and dryer last year and is still battling the insurance company on other repairs.

“So I’m in debt about $25,000,” said Horth.

And now, she’s bracing herself in case a bad storm brings the water back to her home of 25 years.

“What is valuable down here that I don’t want destroyed. If we get 6 inches, 10 inches in my basement, that brand-new dehumidifier will be gone. Probably use my washer and dryer, which I just got after the flood last year,” said Horth.

A spokesperson for Ameren said they had taken care of the outages from last week’s storm. And they’ll be ready in case there are power outages, but they’re not predicting a lot of outages for this upcoming storm.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Flood
First Alert Weather Day Issued Tonight-Thursday Morning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Bathroom policy divide continues into Waterloo CUSD #5 school year
Bathroom policy divide continues into Waterloo CUSD #5 school year
Dejuan Strickland pays off student lunch debts
‘Life Changing’: North County teen pays off student lunch debts at Hazelwood school
Driver runs SUV into building in Central West End
Driver runs SUV into building in Central West End
Sig Sauer handgun
St. Louis County Council chairwoman to consider legislation to address gun violence