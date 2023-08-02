Utilities, residents prep for possible flooding in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storms and possible flooding could be coming to the St. Louis area in the coming two days and utility companies, as well as residents prone to flooding, are beginning to prepare.

“We can all do our small part to not create those issues around our house,” said Sean Stone, Senior Public Affairs Specialist at MSD Project Clear.

Stone said before the water comes, residents should clear any trash, lawn clippings or even items like frisbees from the street or even the yard. Just in case enough rain funnels those items into storm drains.

“Too many of those get into the storm inlets that can block up the sewers, keep them the water from flowing,” said Stone.

In preparation, Stone said they have doubled the number of standby crews and added workers to their customer service center.

“So they can handle that call volume if there are problems,” said Stone.

The Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation told News 4 they’d also be watching for potential issues.

And it’s not just backed-up drains that can cause flooding issues.

“I’m the neighborhood’s pond,” said Carol Horth.

Horth lives next to the River Des Peres in University City and has one of the lowest-lying homes in her neighborhood.

She got flooded in 2008, and last July’s flood took out her basement and garage.

“That’s where the water was; see where the debris is. That’s how high the water got in my basement,” said Horth.

She lost her car, furnace, water line, HVAC system and washer and dryer last year and is still battling the insurance company on other repairs.

“So I’m in debt about $25,000,” said Horth.

And now, she’s bracing herself in case a bad storm brings the water back to her home of 25 years.

“What is valuable down here that I don’t want destroyed. If we get 6 inches, 10 inches in my basement, that brand-new dehumidifier will be gone. Probably use my washer and dryer, which I just got after the flood last year,” said Horth.

A spokesperson for Ameren said they had taken care of the outages from last week’s storm. And they’ll be ready in case there are power outages, but they’re not predicting a lot of outages for this upcoming storm.

