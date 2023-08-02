Two tractor-trailers overturn in separate morning crashes

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Two tractor-trailers overturned in different accidents in the St. Louis area Wednesday.

Multiple lanes of Highway Z are closed in Pevely after a tractor-trailer went off on I-55, down an embankment and onto Highway Z. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Around an hour later, a tractor-trailer overturned on eastbound I-255 near Telegraph, closing multiple lanes of the highway. Information on injuries was not immediately known.

