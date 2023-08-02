Tee off in Busch Stadium this November with Upper Deck Golf

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Busch Stadium will host a different type of ball game on November 10-12. Upper Deck Golf will invite fans to play a round of golf inside the St. Louis ballpark.

Golfers will line up around the stadium to tee off and aim for greens on the field.

Interested individuals can book their tee time beginning in late September or sign up for early access now at cardinals.com/upperdeck. Tickets start at $89.99 per person and will be sold in two to 12 player increments.

Fans can sign up for standard or VIP tee times, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. VIP golfers will enjoy exclusive perks, including free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

Spots are limited and expected to sell out fast. To stay up to date on announcements or join the VIP waitlist, visit cardinals.com/upperdeck .

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.