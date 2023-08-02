Surprise Squad
St. Louis FBI locates nine missing children in operation to find sex trafficking victims

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine missing children are home safe tonight thanks to the FBI St. Louis division’s operation cross-country campaign.

The FBI worked with surrounding law enforcement agencies. In the operation, they focused on identifying and finding sex traffic victims and arresting those involved.

Nationwide, they found 200 sex traffic victims and arrested just under 200 suspects for their involvement in various crimes.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

