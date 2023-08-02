St. Louis FBI locates nine missing children in operation to find sex trafficking victims

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine missing children are home safe tonight thanks to the FBI St. Louis division’s operation cross-country campaign.

The FBI worked with surrounding law enforcement agencies. In the operation, they focused on identifying and finding sex traffic victims and arresting those involved.

Nationwide, they found 200 sex traffic victims and arrested just under 200 suspects for their involvement in various crimes.

