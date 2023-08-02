Surprise Squad
St. Louis County Council chairwoman to consider legislation to address gun violence

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb announced on Tuesday that she will be considering legislation to address gun violence in the county.

Chairwoman Webb sent this statement in a release:

“The safety of St. Louis County residents should be our number one priority. Daily, we are bombarded with stories of gun violence in and around our communities. While there is no quick fix or easy way to make all these problems disappear, government must make a difference where it can.

“In addition to concerns voiced by the community, I have also had conversations with St. Louis City Alderwoman Cara Spencer and other city leaders on this matter. The visions of teenagers walking the streets with guns and automatic weapons should be a concern for everyone. St. Louis County residents should feel safe and free from threat in their homes and neighborhoods. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on the council to produce legislation that moves the needle on this issue.”

