St. Charles County to address contamination concerns at town hall meeting tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, a community in St. Charles County is pushing for answers after new revelations about the handling of radioactive waste across St. Louis.

The New Melle town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Recently released documents show the federal government and contractors knew as early as 1949 about unsafe conditions contamination and spills all related to several sites across the region, but didn’t warn the public.

This week there were new calls from the statehouse to call a special legislative session to address this but Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said no.

