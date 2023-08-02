Surprise Squad
St. Charles County to address contamination concerns at town hall meeting tonight

Tonight, a community in St. Charles County is pushing for answers after new revelations about the handling of radioactive waste across St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Melle town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

The New Melle town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Recently released documents show the federal government and contractors knew as early as 1949 about unsafe conditions contamination and spills all related to several sites across the region, but didn’t warn the public.

This week there were new calls from the statehouse to call a special legislative session to address this but Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said no.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

