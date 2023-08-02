Surprise Squad
A Soggy Morning Drive: First Alert Weather Day Issued This Morning Through Thursday Morning

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Heavy Rain & Localized Flooding Possible This Morning
  • Heaviest Rainfall This Morning 2-4″+ Expected West of St. Louis
  • Stay Alert This Evening-Tonight for Possible Severe Storms
  • ANOTHER Heavy Rain Threat Tonight into Thursday Morning

This Morning: A flood watch is in effect west and southwest of St. Louis, and this is where the 2-4″+ rainfall totals can be expected, along with the possibility of flash flooding. Meanwhile, in the St. Louis area, lighter but steady rain will continue to fall through the morning rush.

This Afternoon: Most of the morning rain ends, with a few lingering showers possible here and there. In general, this looks to be a quiet period. However, as a warm front approaches, we could see a new round of storms this evening and tonight. Some of these storms could be severe.

This evening and tonight we have a severe storm threat and a flood threat. Storms will develop again this evening and could produce damaging wind and hail. A lower risk for a tornado can’t be ruled out. As rain and storms continue overnight, heavy rain and flooding are likely. The St. Louis metro area has a better chance of getting get hit by this round of heavier rain tonight into Thursday morning. Significant flooding is possible, so stay tuned for updates.

