A rare opportunity to see a second corpse flower

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, crowds flooded the Missouri Botanical Garden to see Octavia, a corpse flower only in bloom for 24 hours.

The corpse flower is known for its rare blooms, deep red colors, and smell.

Catherine Martin, with the Missouri Botanical Garden, said, “It does smell like rotting meat.”

The smell did not keep away over six thousand visitors.

Martin said, “People were here until 3 a.m. or later just waiting to see and smell the corpse flower.”

While no longer in bloom, there is a rare opportunity to see another corpse flower this summer.

Earlier this year, Octavia split into another flower named Augie. This flower, a clone of Octavia, is expected to bloom 7 to 10 days later.

The Botanical Garden predicts Augie will bloom between Aug. 9 and 14.

Martin said, “We’ll announce as soon as we know.”

