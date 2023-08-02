Surprise Squad
Man shot, killed in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 1600 block of Hamilton just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man who was shot in his head and stomach. First responders rushed the man to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Homicide Division has assumed the ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

