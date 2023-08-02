Surprise Squad
Man shot, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Brantner around 4 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, first responders found a man in his 20s that had been shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

