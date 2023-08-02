Man shot, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Brantner around 4 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, first responders found a man in his 20s that had been shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.