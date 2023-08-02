Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man hit by car, killed in north St. Louis overnight

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North City early Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Arlington. A man in his 40s or 50s was stumbling in the roadway when a car swerved in an attempt to avoid him, but another car right behind the first vehicle was unable to avoid the victim and hit him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver who hit the victim stayed at the scene. Natural Bridge near Union was closed while officers on the scene investigated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 2 severe risk
A Soggy Morning Drive: First Alert Weather Day Issued This Morning Through Thursday Morning
The location of a fatal crash in St. Louis County
St. Charles man killed in accident involving motorcycle, SUV in St. Louis County
Antoine B. Frazier is accused of killing Ronnie Wayne Sanford II in Union, Missouri.
Man shot following argument at Union Arby’s dies
A Day in the Life of a US Airforce Recruiter
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, left, and shortstop Paul DeJong celebrate the...
Cardinals trade Paul DeJong to Blue Jays for minor-league reliever Matt Svanson

Latest News

A man was hit by a car and killed in North City early Wednesday morning
Man hit by car, killed in north St. Louis overnight
Highway Z semi overturned
Two tractor-trailers overturn in separate morning crashes
Bathroom policy divide continues into Waterloo CUSD #5 school year
Bathroom policy divide continues into Waterloo CUSD #5 school year
Dejuan Strickland pays off student lunch debts
‘Life Changing’: North County teen pays off student lunch debts at Hazelwood school