Man hit by car, killed in north St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North City early Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Arlington. A man in his 40s or 50s was stumbling in the roadway when a car swerved in an attempt to avoid him, but another car right behind the first vehicle was unable to avoid the victim and hit him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver who hit the victim stayed at the scene. Natural Bridge near Union was closed while officers on the scene investigated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.