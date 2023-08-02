Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘Life Changing’: North County teen pays off student lunch debts at Hazelwood school

A North County teen is paying off the school lunch debts for every student at his elementary school.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - A North County teen is paying off the school lunch debts for every student at his elementary school.

“Sometimes a kid’s only meal that they eat during the day is at school. If they don’t have the money to pay for that, then that is a big problem,” says 14-year-old DeJuan Strickland.

The young, comic book author has launched the “Tech Boy Initiative” as a way to raise money for students who can’t afford to buy food in the cafeteria.

Strickland remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in 4th grade at McCurdy Elementary.

“I didn’t even know what could possibly be my next meal in the day, and it definitely was a struggle, he says. “Seeing all the other kids around me be able to eat their school lunches and I couldn’t, it was really rough.”

The 14-year-old created a GoFundMe to fill this need for other children.

The fundraiser has exceeded its goal. Now, every student’s lunch debt at McCurdy Elementary has been cleared and paid for.

DeJuan presented a check to the school’s principal just weeks before the start of the school year.

“Just being able to see that kids can finally be able to eat school lunches and not have to worry about the money or cost of it will be amazing, he says. “A life-changing experience just knowing that I helped impact other kids and helped them out in their lives.”

DeJuan Strickland will attend St. Louis University High School in the fall.

Strickland plans to continue to eliminate negative lunch balances every year.

To donate, click here.

For more information on how to buy a copy of his authored book “Tech Boy” visit here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Flood
First Alert Weather Day Issued Tonight-Thursday Morning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Bathroom policy divide continues into Waterloo CUSD #5 school year
Bathroom policy divide continues into Waterloo CUSD #5 school year
Utilities, residents prep for possible flooding in St. Louis area
Utilities, residents prep for possible flooding in St. Louis area
Driver runs SUV into building in Central West End
Driver runs SUV into building in Central West End
Sig Sauer handgun
St. Louis County Council chairwoman to consider legislation to address gun violence