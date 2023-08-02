Surprise Squad
Leader of long-term fentanyl trafficking ring sentenced to 15 years in prison

By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in January.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Jamore Clark, 40, of unincorporated St. Louis County, was the leader of a large-scale and long-term St. Louis fentanyl trafficking ring. In January of this year, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

The guilty plea came after Clark was caught with over 800 grams of fentanyl in March 2020 after he fled police.

“The fentanyl Drug Enforcement Administration investigators seized the day Jamore Clark was arrested would have been the equivalent of nearly 45,000 lethal doses,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Colin Dickey, lead of DEA investigations in Eastern Missouri. “DEA investigators know the seriousness of fentanyl’s impact on the safety and health of St. Louis citizens, which is driving drug-induced deaths to new highs. That makes this sentence particularly satisfying.”

Nine others were indicted and also pleaded guilty in the case.

