First Alert: Severe Storms & Significant Flooding Threat

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Severe storms possible this evening, mainly after 8PM in St. Louis

Hail, Wind and an Isolated tornado possible

ANOTHER Heavy Rain/flooding Threat Tonight into Thursday Morning

Narrow band of 6″ or more possible tonight, uncertain exactly where heaviest rain will fall

Severe Threat: Storms will develop again this evening and could produce damaging wind and hail, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The strongest storms will be from 8 PM to Midnight in St. Louis, though heavy rain will continue overnight. And that’s why we transition to focusing on a significant flash flood threat tonight.

Flood Threat: A flood watch is out for much of the area this evening through 10 AM Thursday. The heaviest rainfall could be near or over 6″ but it will fall in a narrow band. This band may only be 10-20 miles wide and while we can’t pinpoint the exact location, the St. Louis metro is in the potential target zone. So, when you see our rainfall forecast map below, don’t focus on the exact location of that red/orange band of heavy rain. But rather that high end rainfall in a narrow band is possible and may shift a bit to the west or to the east. We know there is potential for significant flooding and we want you prepared as we track it tonight and pinpoint where the heaviest repeated downpours hit. The rain will taper off by the morning drive to some lingering hit and miss showers or thundershowers.

rainfall (Gray)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.