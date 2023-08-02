Surprise Squad
Driver in fatal Lincoln County crash certified as adult

Hailey Zenk, who was 17 at the time of the crash, faces charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in two or more deaths and another count of DWI.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- The driver in a crash that left three teens dead will be charged as an adult.

Hailey Zenk, who was 17 at the time of the crash, faces charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in two or more deaths and another count of DWI.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Moscow Mills on February 5. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and concluded that the vehicle was speeding, went airborne and hit a tree.

Families of teens killed, injured in February Lincoln County crash speak out as driver faces court

The teens who died in the crash were identified as Emily McNees, Kaeden Tyler and Will Flickinger.

