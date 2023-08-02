Driver in fatal Lincoln County crash certified as adult

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- The driver in a crash that left three teens dead will be charged as an adult.

Hailey Zenk, who was 17 at the time of the crash, faces charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in two or more deaths and another count of DWI.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Moscow Mills on February 5. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and concluded that the vehicle was speeding, went airborne and hit a tree.

The teens who died in the crash were identified as Emily McNees, Kaeden Tyler and Will Flickinger.

