Couple accused of trying to entice girl, 11, in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - A couple is facing charges, accused of trying to entice an 11-year-old girl in University City.

William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, are charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child. Police say Alex Rosen had been posing as an 11-year-old girl online and had been communicating with both suspects over Facebook Messenger since July 9. During the conversations, both defendants allegedly mentioned love, sex and eventually meeting up, and menitoned Rosen staying overnight at their home.

Police say Rachel Burns arrived at a home in the 6300 block of Cabanne to pick up Rosen on Sunday. When she arrived, Rosen called the police. Rosen is not a police officer, authorities say.

Both suspects are being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

