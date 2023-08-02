Bathroom policy divide continues into Waterloo CUSD #5 school year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - With two weeks to go before the school year starts in Waterloo, Illinois, parents are still debating the fallout from a bathroom policy update this year.

Earlier this year, the school board for the Waterloo Community Unit School District #5 agreed to update the school policy to clarify that transgender students can use bathrooms of the gender they identify as, as long as parents, school officials, and counselors all sign off.

“The school board meetings are--have been contentious,” said Dawn Schulte, a Waterloo parent and a member of the inclusive, grassroots organization Waterloo Listens. “So, it’s got increasingly worse from March to now. The school board has attempted to--I think--appease both sides, but there continues to be pushback. The school is really ground zero for parents to put their kids out there to fight the fight, and I worry about how our kids are going to be in the middle of that.”

Superintendent Brian Charron said gender identity is protected by the Illinois Human Rights Act. It’s a bill former Illinois Senator and current U.S. Congressional candidate for Illinois Darren Bailey voted in favor of.

Bailey is one of a few Republican politicians who attended the school board meeting last month.

“My question to them is what protections are you going to offer taxpayers of Waterloo? That is a very costly venture to start discriminating against people,” Charron told News 4. “I personally--you know this is me personally. I feel like it’s somewhat hypocritical for them to be in their position and criticize the district for following laws that they themselves supported.”

“They should be able to go to the nurse’s restroom,” Bailey said.

Bailey told News 4 he attended last month’s board meeting on behalf of parents who disagree with the change.

“What is the cost of protecting our children,” he added. “No one wants discrimination taking place, and that’s what that bill addressed and now, all of a sudden, on its heels. The governor and some of the people say, ‘Oh, by the way, we’ll have coed bathrooms and locker rooms.’ That is absolute nonsense.”

The district has no plans to reverse course.

