AG Bailey files for additional charges in Hermann shooting that killed officer

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, had additional charges filed against him on August 2, 2023.
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, had additional charges filed against him on August 2, 2023. Initially, Simpson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.(Crawford County Sheriff)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Bailey filed additional charges against the man accused of shooting two Hermann officers in March, resulting in one officer’s death.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of St. Louis County, is being charged with:

  • Murder in the first degree – class A felony
  • Armed Criminal Action – unclassified felony
  • Assault in the first degree Or Attempt - Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim – class A felony
  • Armed Criminal Action – unclassified felony
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – class D felony
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – class D felony
  • Unlawful Possession, Transport, Manufacture, Repair Or Sale Of Illegal Weapon – class D felony
  • Possession Of Controlled Substance Except for 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid – class D felony
  • Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony – class E felony

Initially, Simpson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting injured Officer Adam Sullentrup and killed Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith on March 12, 2023.

