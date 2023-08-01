Surveillance video shows hit-and-run in St. John

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. John Police Department is investigating a collision that happened Saturday night which heavily damaged a Dodge Challenger parked on the street in front of a house. Surveillance video recorded the accident and the two men in the car that caused the collision driving away.

Angie Sitzes lives in the home where the accident happened and told News 4 the Challenger belongs to her wife. The car was parked on the opposite side of the street.

“The sound was like thunder, like someone hit the house. It shook the entire house,” she said.

Surveillance video shows neighbors coming out to see what happened. And Sitzes said her sister came out of the house to see if the men were okay. But within a matter of seconds, they fled the scene.

“These guys had no compassion for anyone else. They just pushed their car off of our car, got back in their car and hit it again to drive off,” she said.

Police Chief Robert Connell said the black Ford Focus was found abandoned some blocks away in an apparent attempt to hide the vehicle. Connell said investigators have a lead on one of the suspects.

Sitzes said she believed the men who were in the Ford are a danger to other drivers and to pedestrians.

