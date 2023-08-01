Surprise Squad
Storms West & South of St. Louis This Morning, Heavy Rain Possible Tonight-Wednesday Morning

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Storms Miss St. Louis to West and South This Morning
  • Heavy Rain & Localized Flooding Possible Tonight into Wednesday Morning
  • First Alert Weather Day Could Be Issued Soon for Wednesday Morning

This Morning: Thunderstorms will impact areas mainly to the west and south of St. Louis, although a stray shower or thundershower can’t be ruled out in the St. Louis metropolitan area as well. Rain chances wind down mid-day, with decreasing cloudiness expected through the afternoon. High temperatures should come in a bit cooler than normal for this time of year.

What’s Next: The highest rain chance of the week arrives tonight into Wednesday morning when another cluster of storms develops over eastern Missouri and moves across our area. Forecast trends are showing high rainfall totals over 2″ in a narrow swath where storms “train,” meaning they repeatedly move over the same areas. Where the axis of the heaviest rain sets up remains uncertain, but it appears as though areas along and west of the Mississippi River could be the target. There is flooding potential early Wednesday morning, but the track of the storms will determine where the heavy rains set up. We have not issued a First Alert Weather Weather Day for Wednesday, but that could change soon. Check back soon for updates.

We may see additional showers and storms develop Wednesday evening into Thursday morning too. Beyond that, a relatively low 20-30% chance of rain and storms continues from Friday into the weekend. Temperatures remain near or below normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

