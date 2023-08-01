Surprise Squad
St. Charles man killed in accident involving motorcycle, SUV in St. Louis County

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 62-year-old man from St. Charles was killed when the motorcycle he was riding hit an SUV near the Olivette-Creve Coeur city line.

Police say the accident happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday at N. Warson and Warshire Drive. Keith Kalemis was going southbound on Warson when his motorcycle hit a GMC Acadia that was turning onto Warson from Warshire. Kalemis was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Acadia remained on the scene.

