St. Charles man killed in accident involving motorcycle, SUV in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 62-year-old man from St. Charles was killed when the motorcycle he was riding hit an SUV near the Olivette-Creve Coeur city line.

Police say the accident happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday at N. Warson and Warshire Drive. Keith Kalemis was going southbound on Warson when his motorcycle hit a GMC Acadia that was turning onto Warson from Warshire. Kalemis was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Acadia remained on the scene.

