Speeds reached 120 mph after disgruntled boyfriend stole car with 4-year-old inside, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody Tuesday afternoon after a red Dodge Charger was clocked speeding 120 mph in St. Louis County.

St. Ann police told News 4 a disgruntled boyfriend stole his girlfriend’s car after a crash at Cypress at the Rock Road. The woman’s 4-year-old child with special needs was reportedly inside the car at the time.

Officers boxed in the car at Natural Bridge and Goodfellow in the City of St. Louis. The suspect was taken into custody and the child was returned to the mother.

