Several local municipalities participating in National Night Out

National Night Out 2023
National Night Out 2023(WSFA 12 News)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the past 40 years local law enforcement and first responders across the country join the community for National Night Out on the first Tuesday of August.

The goal of National Night Out is to create relationships and teach kids more about the law enforcement and first responders that are in their community. On Tuesday, there are several events in the St. Louis area.

Click here to find a participating city.

