Jack Flaherty traded to Baltimore Orioles for infielder, pitchers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals have traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles just before the trade deadline, the Cardinals confirmed.

The Cardinals traded Flaherty to the Orioles for infielder Cesar Prieto and pitchers Drew Rom and Zack Showalter.

Flaherty, 27, had pitched for the Cardinals since 2017 and started 118 games in that stretch.

We have acquired INF César Prieto, LHP Drew Rom and RHP Zack Showalter from the Orioles in exchange for RHP Jack Flaherty. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/IM7f0FbBx9 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 1, 2023

