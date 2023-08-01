Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Recall Alert: Fresh ground beef sold today at Fenton Schnucks recalled

Schnucks is recalling all the fresh ground beef purchased between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Today, Aug. 1, from the store located at 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is recalling all the fresh ground beef purchased between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Today, Aug. 1, from the store located at 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive in Fenton.

According to a release from Schnucks, the ground beef products sold during that time may contain pieces of plastic.

Customers who purchased fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of Aug. 2, 2023, can return the products to the store for exchange or a full refund.

Schnucks said there have not been any reported illnesses or injuries and that this incident does not affect other stores.

Anyone with questions can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Flood
First Alert Weather Day Issued Tonight-Thursday Morning
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Thousands visit MoBOT to see corpse flower
A rare opportunity to see a second corpse flower
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri man executed for 2002 abduction and killing of 6-year-old girl
A man pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed...
Man to be sentenced for federal hate crime, arson charges in connection with Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire
Surveillance video shows hit-and-run in St. John
Surveillance video shows hit-and-run in St. John
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis government
Whistleblower complaint alleges unlawful hires, improper pay raises in St. Louis City government