Recall Alert: Fresh ground beef sold today at Fenton Schnucks recalled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is recalling all the fresh ground beef purchased between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Today, Aug. 1, from the store located at 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive in Fenton.

According to a release from Schnucks, the ground beef products sold during that time may contain pieces of plastic.

Customers who purchased fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of Aug. 2, 2023, can return the products to the store for exchange or a full refund.

Schnucks said there have not been any reported illnesses or injuries and that this incident does not affect other stores.

Anyone with questions can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

