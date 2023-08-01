Police Lt. Col. Michael Sack sues St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Sack is suing the City for racial discrimination.

In the lawsuit, Sack claims he was not promoted to chief because he is white.

He argues he was qualified to be chief but was not offered the position because of his race.

Sack served as the interim chief and was one of the final four candidates for the position last year.

There were two black men and two white men in the final running.

Ultimately, the City hired current chief Robert Tracy, who is white.

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis told News 4 that they could not comment on litigation when asked about the lawsuit.

