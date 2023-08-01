Nonprofit recruits volunteers to patrol CVPA campus as students return to class year after school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s been more than nine months since a gunman opened fire on the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in south St. Louis. A student and teacher were killed in the shooting.

There’s now a safety push to surround the schools with another layer of security as students return to class. A nonprofit is recruiting volunteers to patrol about a block around the campuses each morning, afternoon and at the end of each school day.

Their presence is meant to deter violence. The effort is run by the Uvalde Foundation for Kids. The group was formed in response to the May 2022 Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

