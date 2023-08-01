Surprise Squad
Man shot following argument at Union Arby’s dies

Antoine B. Frazier is accused of killing Ronnie Wayne Sanford II in Union, Missouri.
Antoine B. Frazier is accused of killing Ronnie Wayne Sanford II in Union, Missouri.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UNION, Mo. (KMOV) – An argument in an Arby’s parking lot led to a fatal shooting in Union, Missouri Sunday night.

Officers with the Union Police Department were called to an argument between several people at an Arby’s in the 1500 block of Denmark Road around 8:15 p.m. The manager of Arby’s said the argument started inside the restaurant but then continued in the parking lot.

Police said that those involved in the argument left, but then some returned to talk with officers about the incident. While the officers were talking with those who returned, a woman got a call from her husband, who said he had just shot someone.

The officers went to the shooting scene on US Highway 50 at the intersection of Old Highway 50 E near Calvin Auto Glass. At the location, 49-year-old Ronnie Wayne Sanford II was found shot. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Antoine B. Frazer was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. The 40-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a no-bond warrant, police said.

