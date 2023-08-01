Heavy Rain Threat Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

High Temperatures Around or Just Below Average Through Wednesday

The best chances for heavy rain this week comes Tuesday Night-Wednesday

Flooding potential Wednesday morning

Tonight: Watch for thunderstorms to develop focused west of the St. Louis metro. Rain may not make it into the metro, but if so it won’t be the heavy or strong storms that should stay near or West of Sullivan, MO and likely closer to the Rolla area.

What’s Next: The highest rain chance of the week arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when another cluster of storms develops over eastern Missouri. Forecast trends are showing high rainfall totals over 2″ in a narrow swath where storms “train” which means they repeatedly develop over the same area. However, the axis of the heaviest rain remains uncertain. There is flooding potential early Wednesday morning, but the track of the storms will determine where the heavy rains set up. We have not issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, but that could change. Check back for updates.

We may see some new showers and storms redevelop Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Beyond that, a relatively low 20-30% chance of rain and storms continues from Thursday afternoon into the weekend. Temperatures remain near normal for this time of year.

