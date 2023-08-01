Granite City man dies after being hit by car

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A man died after being hit by a pickup truck in Madison County early Tuesday morning.

George L. Laughlin was hit while crossing Illinois Route 140 east of North Stanley Road around 1:15 a.m., according to the Madison County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead after being hit.

The driver of the truck is reportedly cooperating with the investigation. The crash is being investigated by the East Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Division and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

