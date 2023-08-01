Surprise Squad
First Alert Weather Day Issued Tonight & Wednesday Morning: Flooding Possible

By Kent Ehrhardt
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Heavy Rain & Localized Flooding Possible Tonight into Wednesday Morning
  • A Narrow Corridor of 2-3″+ Rain Possible
  • Still Some Uncertainty as to Where the Heaviest Rain Will Fall

Tonight - Wednesday Morning: The highest rain chance of the week arrives tonight into Wednesday morning when another cluster of storms develops and moves across our area. Forecast trends are showing rainfall totals over 2″ (in some cases significantly more) in a narrow swath where storms “train,” meaning they repeatedly move over the same areas. Exactly where the axis of heaviest rain sets up remains uncertain, but it appears as though areas along and west of the Mississippi River could be the target. There is flooding potential early Wednesday morning, potentially including the morning commute, but the track of the storms will determine where the heavy rains eventually set up.

What’s Next: We may see additional showers and storms develop Wednesday evening into Thursday morning too. Beyond that, a relatively low 20-30% chance of rain and storms continues from Friday into the weekend. Temperatures remain near or below normal for this time of year.

