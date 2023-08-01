First Alert Weather Day Issued Tonight-Thursday Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Heavy Rain & Localized Flooding Possible Tonight into Wednesday Morning

Heaviest Rainfall tonight of 2-4″+ expected west of St. Louis

Stay alert Wednesday late afternoon-night for severe storms (level 2 of 5 the highest risk)

SIGNIFICANT FLOODING possible in St. Louis Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Tonight - Wednesday Morning: A flood watch has been issued west of St. Louis and this is where the 2-4″+ rainfall totals can be expected and possible flash flooding overnight. In St. Louis 1-2″ of rainfall is expected which can still make a big impact on the morning drive with ponding and minor flooding.

Wednesday Afternoon: The morning rain likely ends, though some models show some lingering showers here or there. In general this looks to be a quiet period as a warm front approaches which will set off a new round of storms possibly by late afternoon and more likely later in the evening. But we’ll have to remain alert as these storms could be severe.

Wednesday late afternoon & night we have a severe storm threat and then a flood threat. Storms will develop again Wednesday evening and could produce damaging wind and hail. A lower risk for a tornado can’t be ruled out. These overnight storms likely produce heavy rain and create flooding. The St. Louis metro has a better chance to get hit by the heavier rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and if so it would be a significant flash flood event. This will depend on where the narrow swath of heavy rain sets up Wednesday night, but let’s stay alert and look for updates as we monitor the threat.

