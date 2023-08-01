Battlehawks season tickets go on sale Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Season tickets for the Battlehawks 2024 season went on sale at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Battlehawks will play all five of their home games at the Dome at America’s Center. It will be the second consecutive year the franchise is in operation, it and the rest of the XFL kicked off in 2020, but the season was shortened due to COVID-19.

Regular season ticket packages start at $125. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.