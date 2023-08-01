Surprise Squad
Artists negatively impacted by pandemic can now apply for leftover ARPA funds

(WILX)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis has partnered with the City of St. Louis to help artists and art organizations recoup loses from the pandemic.

ARPA for the Arts Revenue and Income Replacement grants will be provided through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for eligible St. Louis City artists and art organizations. The one-time grants will be managed and distributed in accordance with requirements set by the United States Treasury Department. Recipients will be required to verify financial loses between April 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant applicants will close on October 15. Awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are depleted.

Click here for more information on ARPA for the Arts.

