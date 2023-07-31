Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Wash U scientists develop COVID-19 breath test

Scientists at Washington University have developed a COVID-19 breath test Monday.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scientists at Washington University have developed a COVID-19 breath test Monday.

This device quickly identifies those who are infected with the virus, according to an article from the university. They say it could become a tool for use in doctors’ offices to diagnose people infected with COVID-19 quickly.

Researchers said it also has the potential to help prevent outbreaks where people may interact in small areas.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals jump into trade deadline frenzy, trade Montgomery, Hicks, Stratton across multiple deals Sunday
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of N. Broadway and Grand.
Man killed in shooting in north St. Louis

Latest News

$27.6 million federal funding investment going to MetroLink
$27.6 million federal funding investment going to MetroLink
St. Louis artists tackle pothole problem in unique way
St. Louis artists tackle pothole problem in unique way
Tax Free weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 4
Tax Free weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 4
Illinois takes new actions to ensure access to reproductive healthcare with hospital navigation...
Illinois takes new actions to ensure access to reproductive healthcare with hospital navigation program, reproductive health hotline