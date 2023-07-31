Wash U scientists develop COVID-19 breath test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scientists at Washington University have developed a COVID-19 breath test Monday.

This device quickly identifies those who are infected with the virus, according to an article from the university. They say it could become a tool for use in doctors’ offices to diagnose people infected with COVID-19 quickly.

Researchers said it also has the potential to help prevent outbreaks where people may interact in small areas.

