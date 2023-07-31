Surprise Squad
Tax Free weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 4

The 2023 Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins this Friday, Aug. 4.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2023 Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins this Friday, Aug. 4.

This event lasts until Sunday, Aug 6th. Missouri shoppers can save up to 5% more on certain purchases, online and in person.

This means no taxes on school supplies up to $50 per purchase, clothing and shoes $100 or less, and most computers and computer accessories less than $1500.

