Tax Free weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2023 Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins this Friday, Aug. 4.

This event lasts until Sunday, Aug 6th. Missouri shoppers can save up to 5% more on certain purchases, online and in person.

This means no taxes on school supplies up to $50 per purchase, clothing and shoes $100 or less, and most computers and computer accessories less than $1500.

