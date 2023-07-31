Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Suspect shoots woman, fires at officers in South City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after shooting a woman and then shooting at officers who tried to help the victim.

Police said the suspect shot the woman Saturday just before 8 p.m. while sitting in a car on Bates Avenue near South Grand.

She ran to nearby officers for help. Those officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who then ran. Police chased the man to the 5500 block of Tennessee. The suspect was found in the backyard of a home on Tennessee.

Police said they ordered the man to drop his weapon, and he eventually did. However, police said he refused to surrender and was taken into custody after being tased.

During the chase, the victim was secured in the back of a police car until EMS arrived. She was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition with a gunshot wound to her arm and back.

The suspect and the officers were not injured.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Seasonable Temperatures Set To Continue
Seasonable Temperatures Set To Continue
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution vacated
Osmani Haji Gul is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in the St. Louis Hills...
Man charged after 6-year-old boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis

Latest News

Back to School Expo to be hosted at America’s Center next Sunday
Back to School Expo to be hosted at America’s Center next Sunday
Crews respond to early morning church fire in St. Louis
Crews respond to early morning church fire in St. Louis
Crews respond to early morning church fire in St. Louis
Crews respond to early morning church fire in St. Louis
Back to School Expo to be hosted at America’s Center next Sunday
Back to School Expo to be hosted at America’s Center next Sunday