Suspect shoots woman, fires at officers in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after shooting a woman and then shooting at officers who tried to help the victim.

Police said the suspect shot the woman Saturday just before 8 p.m. while sitting in a car on Bates Avenue near South Grand.

She ran to nearby officers for help. Those officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who then ran. Police chased the man to the 5500 block of Tennessee. The suspect was found in the backyard of a home on Tennessee.

Police said they ordered the man to drop his weapon, and he eventually did. However, police said he refused to surrender and was taken into custody after being tased.

During the chase, the victim was secured in the back of a police car until EMS arrived. She was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition with a gunshot wound to her arm and back.

The suspect and the officers were not injured.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.