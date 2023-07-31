Surprise Squad
St. Matthew Parish celebrates its history during last mass before All Things New merger

The St. Louis Archdiocese is moving forward with its All Things New plan this week.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese is moving forward with its All Things New plan this week.

Dozens of parish closures and mergers will begin on Tuesday.

St. Matthew the Apostle Church in the Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis will be merging with three other parishes.

On Sunday, parishioners at St. Matthew hosted a celebration, marking 130 years of service to the community.

All Things New will reduce the number of parishes in the St. Louis Archdiocese from 178 to 134.

The archbishop says the changes are necessary to maintain a vibrant catholic community into the future.

