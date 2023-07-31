Surprise Squad
Parts of ‘All Things New’ put on hold by St. Louis Archdiocese

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office publicly released a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Catholic priests and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response.(AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese announced Monday that parts of “All Things New” would be suspended.

“All Things New” was announced earlier this year with plans to reduce the number of parishes in the Archdiocese from 178 to 134. Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski said the changes were necessary to maintain a vibrant catholic community into the future.

Monday, the Archdiocese announced that because several parishes planned to “pursue hierarchical recourse with the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy,” the effects of the following “All Things New Decrees” would be suspended:

  • St. Angela Merici (Florissant)
  • St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish (Coffman)
  • St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Luebbering)
  • St. Martin of Tours Parish (Lemay)
  • St. Matthew the Apostle Parish (St. Louis)
  • St. Richard Parish (Creve Coeur)
  • St. Roch Parish (St. Louis)

According to the Archdiocese, the reassignment of archdiocesan priests will proceed as planned.

“Archbishop Rozanski decided to suspend the effect of these decrees because he respects the fact that recourse is pending with the Dicastery for the Clergy, which will eventually render a decision regarding the case,” read part of a question and answer sheet to the media by the Archdiocese.

The merger or suppression of the parishes will be on hold until a decision is given by the Dicastery for the Clergy, which could take several months.

