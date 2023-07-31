Seasonable Temperatures & Occasional Storms Next Few Days

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Low 20% Storm Chance Today

High Temperatures Around or Just Below Average Through Wednesday

Best chances for rain this week come Tuesday-Wednesday

Today: The day begins with thunderstorms west of our area, where we expect them to stay through the morning. This afternoon, there is a low chance for an isolated shower or storm. Grab your umbrella, just in case.

Tonight: Watch for thunderstorms to develop. As of now, the higher chances appear to be just west of St. Louis, but that could change. Check back for updates later this morning and this afternoon.

What’s Next: The highest rain chance of the week arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday when another cluster of storms is expected to develop over eastern Missouri and western Illinois. Beyond that, a relatively low 20-30% chance of rain and storms continues from Thursday into the weekend. Details and timing remain uncertain at this point. Temperatures remain near normal for this time of year.

