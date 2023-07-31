Surprise Squad
Power restored to most of 95,600 who lost electricity in Saturday’s storm

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Air conditioners started humming again along Kathlyn Drive in Woodson Terrace on Monday after Ameren line crews restored power. Residents had gone without electricity since strong storms with high winds moved through Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been hard, it’s been hot, it’s been irritating,” said Gladys Strong.

According to Ameren, the storms knocked out power to 95,600 in the St. Louis region. Electricity was restored to most by Sunday night but several thousand didn’t get electricity back on until Monday.

This was the third round of strong storms to cause widespread outages in the month of July.

“This is a record year for us. This is one of the worst storm events, series, that we’ve had in the last 10 years for sure,” said Jason Woodard of Ameren.

As of late afternoon on Monday, 1,557 Ameren Missouri customers were without power. In Illinois, 448 were without power.

