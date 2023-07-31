Surprise Squad
Multiple chances for rain and storms this week

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • High Temperatures Around or Just Below Average Through Wednesday
  • The best chances for rain this week come Tuesday-Wednesday
  • A few storms may produce wind and hail

Today: This afternoon, there is a low chance for an isolated shower or storm mainly west of St. Louis. Cloud cover will hold temperatures in the 80s for most.

Tonight: Watch for thunderstorms to develop. As of now, the higher chances appear to be just west of St. Louis, but that could change. The stronger storms may produce wind or hail overnight and early Tuesday morning. Currently, we are in a threat level 1 risk out of 5 for severe weather.

What’s Next: The highest rain chance of the week arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday when another cluster of storms is expected to develop over eastern Missouri and western Illinois. A few of these storms also have to be monitored for their severe potential. Much of the area is in a threat level 1 risk out of 5 for storms in our western viewing area.

Beyond that, a relatively low 20-30% chance of rain and storms continues from Thursday into the weekend. Details and timing remain uncertain at this point. Temperatures remain near normal for this time of year.

