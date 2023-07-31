Surprise Squad
More accused violent criminals in St. Louis City are being charged following appointment of Gabe Gore

The number of charged cases per week have increased 48% since Kim Gardner left office in May
More accused violent criminals are being charged in St. Louis, coinciding with a change in leadership at the city Circuit Attorney’s Office.
By Susan El Khoury
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More accused violent criminals are being charged in St. Louis, coinciding with a change in leadership at the city Circuit Attorney’s Office.

News 4 Investigates has been tracking the number of criminal cases filed in the city every week.

Over the first several months of 2023, the Circuit Attorney’s office charged an average of 48 cases a week. Since Kim Gardner left office in May, that number has jumped to an average of 71 cases a week, a 48% increase.

This week marks two months since Gabe Gore took over the embattled office. Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Gore following Kim Gardner’s sudden resignation in May. From the start, Gore said he wanted to work with police to get violent offenders off the street.

Earlier this month, Gore talked about what it’s been like stepping into the job as he gave a six-week update.

“I would say that the office when I took over was a law office that was in distress, and that’s what I anticipated. That’s what I signed up for,” Gore said.

With more charges being filed, city prosecutors will have to handle those on their caseloads.

Gore has hired more than 14 lawyers. He also started a partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

