Missouri laboratory owners to pay millions in settlement of civil fraud claims

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Owners of a clinical testing laboratory based in Fenton have agreed to pay $1.9 million and relinquish nearly another $7 million to settle claims that they submitted claims for lab tests that were not medically necessary.

The settlement will resolve allegations that Thyroid Specialty Laboratory Inc., also known as TEN Healthcare (TEN), billed for tests that were not medically necessary between June 2018 and July 2023.

The government alleges that TEN falsely submitted claims for payment to Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE and the Railroad Retirement Board, even after Medicare began to reject specific billing codes. Instead of stopping the billing for these medically unnecessary tests, the government alleges that TEN would select other billing codes to circumvent the rejections.

“Laboratories have a responsibility to ensure that claims they submit to Medicare are for legitimate and medically necessary services,” said Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “HHS-OIG is committed to ensuring that providers fulfill that fundamental obligation, and to investigating those who, with reckless disregard for American taxpayers and patients, attempt to waste or defraud federal health care programs.”

