Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man shot multiple times in North St. Louis City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot multiple times during a shooting in North St. Louis City Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. 13th. Police say they heard multiple gunshots and found a 48-year-old man on the sidewalk near a Mobil gas station.

The victim pulled into the parking lot and began shooting at a 31-year-old man’s car, according to officials. The man returned fire, hitting the victim several times. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was sent to the hospital where he was listed in critical stable condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals jump into trade deadline frenzy, trade Montgomery, Hicks, Stratton across multiple deals Sunday
The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of N. Broadway and Grand.
Man killed in shooting in north St. Louis
Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge
Woman shot while driving on Natural Bridge

Latest News

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
1 person killed in fatal crash on I-255 near Columbia, Ill.
1 person killed in fatal crash on I-255 near Columbia, Ill.
1 person killed in fatal crash on I-255 near Columbia, Ill.
1 person killed in fatal crash on I-255 near Columbia, Ill.
St. Matthew Parish celebrates its history during last mass before All Things New merger
St. Matthew Parish celebrates its history during last mass before All Things New merger