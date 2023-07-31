Man shot multiple times in North St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot multiple times during a shooting in North St. Louis City Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. 13th. Police say they heard multiple gunshots and found a 48-year-old man on the sidewalk near a Mobil gas station.

The victim pulled into the parking lot and began shooting at a 31-year-old man’s car, according to officials. The man returned fire, hitting the victim several times. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was sent to the hospital where he was listed in critical stable condition.

