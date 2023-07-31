Liquor store catches fire early Monday morning in Alorton, Il.

Alorton, Ill. (KMOV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at a liquor store in Cahokia Heights early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the store on Bond Avenue. The fire was coming through the roof when crews arrived.

The business was not open at the time.

No word on what started the fire and there are no injuries reported.

