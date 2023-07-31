Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Liquor store catches fire early Monday morning in Alorton, Il.

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alorton, Ill. (KMOV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at a liquor store in Cahokia Heights early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the store on Bond Avenue. The fire was coming through the roof when crews arrived.

The business was not open at the time.

No word on what started the fire and there are no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals jump into trade deadline frenzy, trade Montgomery, Hicks, Stratton across multiple deals Sunday
The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of N. Broadway and Grand.
Man killed in shooting in north St. Louis
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri

Latest News

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Parts of ‘All Things New’ put on hold by St. Louis Archdiocese
Police investigating car break-in at Hazelwood dealership
Police investigating car break-in at Hazelwood dealership
The plan to build hundreds of homes along Highway DD Southwest of O’Fallon has taken several...
St. Charles County meet to discuss housing development