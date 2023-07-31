Large water main break in north St. Louis causes section of street to collapse
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews are working to repair a large water main break in north St. Louis.
A 12-inch main broke earlier today on Goodfellow north of Natural Bridge.
That caused part of the street to collapse.
City officials say the break is not affecting any residential customers and there is no boil water order.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.