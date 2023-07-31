Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Large water main break in north St. Louis causes section of street to collapse

Crews are working to repair a large water main break in north St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews are working to repair a large water main break in north St. Louis.

A 12-inch main broke earlier today on Goodfellow north of Natural Bridge.

That caused part of the street to collapse.

City officials say the break is not affecting any residential customers and there is no boil water order.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands without power following severe storms
Severe storms leave thousands without power in St. Louis region
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Woman hit by car, killed in Fenton parking lot
Seasonable Temperatures Set To Continue
Seasonable Temperatures Set To Continue
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution vacated
Osmani Haji Gul is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in the St. Louis Hills...
Man charged after 6-year-old boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis

Latest News

St. Matthew Parish celebrates its history during last mass before All Things New merger
St. Matthew Parish celebrates its history during last mass before All Things New merger
Grand Blvd. closed in Grand Center due to debris from building
Grand Blvd. closed in Grand Center due to debris from building
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
Family still asking for thorough investigation after 19-year-old dies in rural Missouri
Suspect shoots woman, fires at officers in South City
Suspect shoots woman, fires at officers in South City