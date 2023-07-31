Surprise Squad
Illinois takes new actions to ensure access to reproductive healthcare with hospital navigation program, reproductive health hotline

More than one year after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Illinois is taking new actions to ensure better access to reproductive health.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Illinois is taking new actions to ensure better access to reproductive healthcare.

State agencies and hospitals are teaming up to create a hospital navigation program, and the state will roll out a reproductive health hotline by the end of this fiscal year.

Five million dollars in grant money will go to support providers that are experiencing increased demand.

Today Governor J.B. Pritzker also announced a reimbursement program for state workers who live outside of Illinois.

“It’s a travel reimbursement program designed to ensure access to vital reproductive healthcare for around 1600 female state employees and their dependent who currently reside just across the border in abortion-hostile states,” said Governor Pritzker. “We want them to have access to healthcare they deserve.”

Just last week, Pritzker signed a law targeting crisis pregnancy centers for what he calls misinformation.

They can face new fines if they lie or deceive women seeking abortions.

