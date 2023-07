ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A section of Grand Boulevard is closed near the Fox Theatre after part of an old building began to crumble.

Bricks and stones fell onto the street below, causing a hazard for drivers and pedestrians.

Right now, Grand Boulevard is closed from Washington Avenue to Samuel Shepard Drive.

Grand Blvd. between Washington Blvd. and Samuel Shepard Dr. is closed.



Use N. Theresa Ave on the east or N. Spring Ave to the west to go around the closure.



The VA Hospital is accessible from N. Spring to Enright and N. Grand to Enright. pic.twitter.com/1IoTeAhLfh — City of St Louis EM (@CityEMA) July 30, 2023

